Abkhaz, S. Ossetian Leaders Meet Russian Officials in Moscow

The Kremlin-backed Abkhaz and S. Ossetian leaders, Aslan Bzhania and Anatoly Bibilov, respectively, met in Moscow with the deputy head of the Russian presidential administration Dmitry Kozak. The meeting was also attended by Mikhail Babich, Russian Deputy Economy Minister, who oversees “the comprehensive cooperation” with Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia.

The Russian Ministry of Economic Development stated on September 9 that the parties discussed the socio-economic development of the two occupied regions, including perspectives of realization of the strategic investment programs.

The Ministry’s statement highlighted that at the meeting “the need to continue a constructive dialogue between the countries was underscored.”

“We are determined to support in every possible way mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of transport, energy, agriculture and education, both in bilateral and multilateral formats,” Mikhail Babich remarked.

