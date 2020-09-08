President Zurabishvili says letter from EU Commission VP published by Russian media outlet is fabricated.
President Zurabishvili Decries ‘Disinformation’ in Russian Media

08/09/2020 - 23:37
On September 8, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili decried an article published by Russian media outlet Gosnovosti, as yet another “fake news about Georgia and its strategic partners, the U.S. and the European Union.”

The article titled –  “Georgia Benefits By Provocations Towards Russia” – included a fabricated photo of a letter Margaritis Schinas, Vice-President of the European Commission for Promoting European Way of Life, allegedly sent to President Zurabishvili, thanking the latter for approving the proposal to build a camp for Middle Eastern refugees in Georgia. The non-existent letter alleged that Zurabishvili proposed involving U.S. specialists in the construction and operation of the camps.

President Zurabishvili stated that the letter attached to the Russian article is falsified.

Russian fake news continues to spread disinformation to sow distrust between Georgia and its Western partners,” Georgian President went on, adding that it “aims to sow distrust in Georgian populace and fuel anti-Western sentiment.” 

President Zurabishvili called on the partners in the EU “to strongly condemn these attempts by the Russian side to hinder the development of our close relations between Georgia and the EU.”

