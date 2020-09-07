Investigator of Teen, who Took his Life, to Serve 3 Years in Jail

Mariana Choloiani, the police investigator of Luka Siradze, a 15-year-old teen, who took his life in December following the investigation, will serve 3 years in prison, Tbilisi City Court ruled on September 7. As an additional sentence, Choloiani will be banned from working in law enforcement bodies for another 2 years.

The death of the teen, who succumbed to his injuries shortly after jumping to his death in December, sparked a widespread outcry, with many pointing at the psychological pressure applied during interrogation in a police unit as an alleged cause leading to the desperate act.

The boy was interrogated in the First Police Unit of Tbilisi’s Didube-Chughureti district on December 10-11, 2019 as part of the investigations over the appearance of offensive spray-painted graffiti in the corridors and the courtyard of one of Tbilisi’s private secondary schools the night before.

The Ministry of Interior first dismissed the allegations, days later, however, following the outcry, the MIA reported the suspension of the deputy head of the implicated police unit, as well as of the investigator.

Soon afterward the teen’s death, the State Inspector’s Office, the body mandated to investigate crimes committed by police and public officials, reported that they had detained the police investigator Mariana Choloiani on suspicions of forcing a confession.

The case has also attracted international attention. In the newly released ‘Nations in Transit’ report on Georgia, the U.S. based rights watchdog Freedom House cites Luka Siradze’s death as another case of mistreatment by the police in Georgia.

