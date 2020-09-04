RSF Logo
News

RSF Concerned about Violent Threats against Pankisi Radio

04/09/2020 - 19:06
9 1 minute read

The Reporters Without Borders (RSF), a Paris-based media freedom watchdog, said “reports about violent threats against Pankisi’s Radio Way, voiced at protest allegedly led by ruling Georgian Dream members, are concerning.”

The watchdog “called on Georgian authorities to take immediate action to prevent interference in journalists’ activities.”

The Radio Way aired a video showing a rally of dozens on September 1 in Pankisi Gorge, where protesters voiced threats of violence against the radio and its founder Gela Mtivlishvili.

The Radio alleged that the governing Georgian Dream party and the State Security Service were pulling the strings behind the protest, which was allegedly organized by Lia Margoshvili, the ruling party activist who also serves as the head of Roddy Scott Foundation.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
04/09/2020 - 19:06
9 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

Photo of Toughened Exit Restrictions Anticonstitutional, Watchdog Says

Toughened Exit Restrictions Anticonstitutional, Watchdog Says

04/09/2020 - 19:35
Photo of Autopsy Report on Young Programmer’s Death Case Released

Autopsy Report on Young Programmer’s Death Case Released

04/09/2020 - 17:46
Photo of Georgian Politicians Reckon Russia behind Cyberattack on Health Ministry, Lugar Center

Georgian Politicians Reckon Russia behind Cyberattack on Health Ministry, Lugar Center

04/09/2020 - 15:37
Photo of 19-year-old Footballer Case: 1 Arrested for Perjury, 2nd Autopsy Released

19-year-old Footballer Case: 1 Arrested for Perjury, 2nd Autopsy Released

04/09/2020 - 14:52
Back to top button