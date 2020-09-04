RSF Concerned about Violent Threats against Pankisi Radio

The Reporters Without Borders (RSF), a Paris-based media freedom watchdog, said “reports about violent threats against Pankisi’s Radio Way, voiced at protest allegedly led by ruling Georgian Dream members, are concerning.”

The watchdog “called on Georgian authorities to take immediate action to prevent interference in journalists’ activities.”

#Georgia: Reports about violent threats against Pankisi @radioway_ge, voiced at protest allegedly led by ruling Georgian Dream members, are concerning. @RSF_inter calls on Georgian authorities to take immediate action to prevent interference in journalists’ activities. pic.twitter.com/TiL9AuPJ2w — RSF in English (@RSF_en) September 4, 2020

The Radio Way aired a video showing a rally of dozens on September 1 in Pankisi Gorge, where protesters voiced threats of violence against the radio and its founder Gela Mtivlishvili.

The Radio alleged that the governing Georgian Dream party and the State Security Service were pulling the strings behind the protest, which was allegedly organized by Lia Margoshvili, the ruling party activist who also serves as the head of Roddy Scott Foundation.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)