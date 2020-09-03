Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili/Civil.Ge
News

Georgia Joins EU Statement on Navalny Poisoning

03/09/2020 - 21:54
20 Less than a minute

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia reported that Georgia aligned itself with the European Union statement on the poisoning of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny. The statement was made at the OSCE Permanent Council meeting on September 3.  

The Ministry noted that the statement expresses concern on the poisoning of the Kremlin critic with a toxic nerve agent and “underlines the importance of independent and transparent investigation into the case by the Russian government.” 

Georgian Foreign Minister Davit Zalkaliani tweeted that “illegal and inhumane act that was perpetrated against Navalny is utterly outrageous,” adding that “this crime must be investigated quickly and transparently, bringing criminals to justice.”

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
03/09/2020 - 21:54
20 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

Photo of OSCE PA Leaders Call for Restoration of Georgia’s Territorial Integrity

OSCE PA Leaders Call for Restoration of Georgia’s Territorial Integrity

07/08/2020 - 23:15
Photo of Georgian MFA on 12th Anniversary of Russo-Georgian War

Georgian MFA on 12th Anniversary of Russo-Georgian War

07/08/2020 - 14:03
Photo of Georgia Appoints New Minister to Occupied Regions Portfolio

Georgia Appoints New Minister to Occupied Regions Portfolio

06/08/2020 - 12:46
Photo of U.S. House, Senate Pass Defense Bill, with Provisions Supporting Georgia

U.S. House, Senate Pass Defense Bill, with Provisions Supporting Georgia

24/07/2020 - 14:44
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2020
Back to top button