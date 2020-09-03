Georgia Joins EU Statement on Navalny Poisoning

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia reported that Georgia aligned itself with the European Union statement on the poisoning of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny. The statement was made at the OSCE Permanent Council meeting on September 3.

The Ministry noted that the statement expresses concern on the poisoning of the Kremlin critic with a toxic nerve agent and “underlines the importance of independent and transparent investigation into the case by the Russian government.”

We joined EU statement on poisoning of Alexei Navalny. Based on t/investigation carried out by 🇩🇪 we state that illegal &inhumane act that was perpetrated against Navalny is utterly outrageous.This crime must be investigated quickly &transparently, bringing criminals 2 justice. — David Zalkaliani (@DZalkaliani) September 3, 2020

Georgian Foreign Minister Davit Zalkaliani tweeted that “illegal and inhumane act that was perpetrated against Navalny is utterly outrageous,” adding that “this crime must be investigated quickly and transparently, bringing criminals to justice.”

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)