Tskhinvali Sentences Georgian Citizen to Three Months in Jail

On August 21, Russian-occupied Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia sentenced Georgian citizen Khvicha Mgebrishvili, who was arrested on July 3 for violating “state border,” to three months in jail, Georgian State Security Service confirmed.

The authorities in Tskhinvali claimed that Mgebrishvili tried to infiltrate into the region “to collect the colonies of bats” from Tskhinvali district.

The State Security Service of Georgia laid entire responsibility “for illegal action” on the occupying regime.

“This so called “decision” once again demonstrates the fact of violation of fundamental human rights in the occupied region as well as grave security situation on the ground,” it said.

The State Security Service of Georgia noted that it would brief international organizations and partner countries on the occupied region’s “illegal decision.”

State Minister for Reconciliation and Civic Equality, Tea Akhvlediani also called Tskhinvali’s decision “illegal” noting that the Georgian government “spares no efforts to prevent provocative and illegal actions along the dividing line.”

“Such actions do not promote strengthening of stability and peace on the ground; we will continue our work with the involvement of international partners to achieve immediate and unconditional release of Khvicha Mgebrishvili,” Akhvlediani added.

