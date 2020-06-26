Prime Minister Gakharia Stresses Russia Threat, EU Priorities During Annual Parliamentary Address

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia delivered his annual hour-and-fifteen-minute long address to parliament on June 26, summing up his government’s performance in 2019-2020.

Speaking of security and human rights; economic development; education; and governance, as four key priorities, PM Gakharia said in his annual report that despite a short reporting period and the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has achieved “tangible results.”

According to Gakharia, Russian occupation remains Georgia’s “fundamental” national security challenge, whereas, the country remains committed to its European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations as its “irreversible, strategic direction.”

In his today’s remarks Gakharia said, it is important for the Georgian government to “thoroughly fulfill” all of the obligations that the country has taken with its European partners, and make further steps for Georgia’s “integration, [and] full-fledged” EU membership.

In the meantime, Gakharia said that the Russian Federation, as the state exercising effective control in occupied territories, is directly responsible for violation of fundamental rights on the ground. Nevertheless, PM Gakharia said, his government remains committed to peaceful resolution of conflict.

