Georgia in U.S. State Department Report on Terrorism

On June 24, the U.S. Department of State released its annual Country Reports on Terrorism, which provides assessments of global counterterrorism landscape during 2019 for the U.S. Congress.

According to the report, in 2019 Georgia, “a longstanding member of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, continued its robust engagement” with the U.S. across a range of counter-terrorism issues.

“Georgia participated in numerous bilateral counter-terrorism exercises and trainings with the United States and remained a strong U.S. security partner,” the report says.

It notes that there were no terrorist incidents in Georgia during the past year, but the country “is generally capable of detecting, deterring, and responding to terrorism incidents.”

The report also notes that “recognizing the need for a whole-of-government response to the challenges of terrorism,” the Georgian government approved the national strategy on the fight against terrorism 2019-2021 with an accompanying action plan.

It further adds that the country “continued in 2019 to improve its border, maritime, and aviation security,“ and is “actively engaged on counter-terrorism issues at the international, regional, and bilateral levels.”

In particular, the report says, Georgia “cooperates closely” with NATO, the Council of Europe, the Organization of Black Sea Economic Cooperation, and the Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, and Moldova (GUAM) Organization for Democracy and Economic Development.

Georgia also adopted the Law on Facilitating the Prevention of Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing, aimed to create effective monitoring and enforcement mechanisms, enhancing the ability of law enforcement to retrieve information from the Financial Monitoring Service.

