US State Department: U.S.-Georgia Relations “At a Uniquely Challenging Moment”

U.S. State Department Principal Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel said on July 31 that U.S.-Georgia bilateral relations “are at a uniquely challenging moment” and that to return to path of democracy the Georgian Dream government must repeal the Foreign Agents law, withdraw other problematic legislation, end its disinformation campaign, and hold free and fair elections observed by international and domestic monitors.

He was responding to a question about today’s announcement by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken regarding the suspension of $95 million in assistance to the Georgian government and whether this statement means that the comprehensive review of US-Georgia bilateral relations is complete. Commenting on the assistance pause Patel said: “The US is taking this step due to the Georgian government’s recent anti-democratic action and false statements that are incompatible with membership norms both in the European Union and NATO.”

He recalled that around 80% of the Georgian people support EU membership, but noted that “the Georgian government through tits own actions, including the spreading of disinformation about its Allies and partners is moving the country further from the European aspirations of its citizens.”

He further said: “We will continue to urge the Georgian government to return to the path of democracy and Euro-Atlantic integration by repealing the foreign influence law, withdrawing other problematic legislation, ending its disinformation campaign and committing to conduct the elections and pre-election season transparently and allowing international and domestic monitors. These actions would be consistent with receiving support from the United states as a democratic partner.”

Noting that the bilateral relations “are at a uniquely challenging moment” the Deputy Spokesperson stressed that “the United States commitment to the Georgian people and their aspirations is absolutely enduring,” adding: “We will continue to support programmes and activities that benefit the people of Georgia by strengthening democracy, rule of law, independent media and economic development.”

He also underlined the distinction in assistance for the government and civil society saying that while the assistance programmes that benefit the GD government will be paused “in some cases” they may be modified to “redirect resource to non-government entities working within a particular sector.”

As for the comprehensive review, he said that the it’s ongoing adding: “And we of course stand ready to take any additional and appropriate action should we need to.”

Asked about the Helsinki Commission leaders’ letter addressed to the State Secretary Blinken and calling for sanctions against Bidzina Ivanishvili Patel said he wouldn’t preview any actions at this point.

