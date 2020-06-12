Defense Minister Garibashvili Delivers Parliamentary Address, Highlights Internal and External Threats

Georgian Defense Minister Irakli Garibashvili delivered a 45-minute long parliamentary address on June 12, discussing a wide array of issues, including defense capabilities, and Georgia’s internal and external threats.

MPs from the United National Movement and European Georgia have boycotted Garibashvili’s address and were absent from the hearing. Defense Minister’s address was not followed by debates, while ruling party MPs commended him for his “service.”

Noting that the Russian occupation “remains the major challenge” for Georgia, Minister Garibashvili said his government has inherited “the most difficult security situation” from the previous government. Therefore, he said, “we have to deal with so-called ‘borderization’ on a daily basis.”

“[Russia-deployed] military bases in occupied [Georgian] territories, as well as growing militarization upends the balance of power and jeopardizes security environment in the region,” he added.

Garibashvili noted that “frozen conflicts” and proximity to “global terrorism hotspots” added to the threats endangering regional stability. The Defense Minister pointed out that the “presence of high-precision and long-range surface-to-air missile and airbase missile components near Georgia’s borders” represented yet another “major challenge.”

While addressing Georgia’s internal threats, Irakli Garibashvili named hybrid warfare as a challenge threatening the country on a daily basis, among others, through information, psychological and propaganda operations. He also mentioned that cyber threat, “which knowns no borders,” is also on the list of challenges.

In his remarks, Minister Garibashvili said that, for a country with limited defense resources like Georgia, it was “vitally important” to obtain preliminary intelligence information on existing risks, challenges and threats.

The U.S., the UK and other NATO states are supporting Georgia develop its aerial, naval and land intelligence technical capabilities, while Georgian servicemen actively cooperate with intelligence and security services of NATO – the Minister remarked.

Hailing Georgian servicemen’s performance, Garibashvili said they were protecting Georgia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, while also contributing to the global peace and security in NATO and EU-led missions.

Garibashvili maintained that Georgian Armed Forces were in a much stronger position then a decade ago, adding that the ministry was enrolling qualified and professional servicemen – improving their skills and abilities, providing them with propitious working and social conditions, introducing modern equipment and engaging them in international military drills. All of this is aimed at enhancing Georgia’s defense capabilities, he stated.

In the meantime, the Georgian Defense Minister also highlighted that “various destructive forces” within the country have been plotting to weaken authoritative and much-trusted organizations, including the the Church, Army and police.

Garibashvili slammed “pseudo-western” organizations, whose aim he said was to generate “false and vicious discourse” to sow discord in the public and foment “conspiracy theories.”

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)