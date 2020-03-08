Activists mark International Women's Day in Tbilisi. March 8, 2020. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili/Civil.ge
Activists Mark International Women’s Day in Tbilisi

08/03/2020 - 16:12
Activists marked International Women’s Day in the Georgian Capital on March 8 by staging a performance against femicide outside Tbilisi Concert Hall (Philharmonic).

“This year, femicide has become an everyday reality. In the past two months eight women were killed… Femicide has become a social problem. It’s time for each and every one of us to feel our share of responsibility [in tackling the issue],” reads the manifesto of the Georgian Women’s Movement, organizer of the event on Facebook.

Photos: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge

