Activists Mark International Women’s Day in Tbilisi

Activists marked International Women’s Day in the Georgian Capital on March 8 by staging a performance against femicide outside Tbilisi Concert Hall (Philharmonic).

“This year, femicide has become an everyday reality. In the past two months eight women were killed… Femicide has become a social problem. It’s time for each and every one of us to feel our share of responsibility [in tackling the issue],” reads the manifesto of the Georgian Women’s Movement, organizer of the event on Facebook.

Photos: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge