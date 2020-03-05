Russian MFA ‘Carefully Following’ Developments in Abkhazia

On March 5, Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the recent developments in Abkhazia, that followed re-hospitalization of key Abkhaz leadership hopeful Aslan Bzhania on March 2, less than three weeks before the planned repeat ‘presidential polls.’

“We are carefully following the development of the domestic political situation in Abkhazia, including the presidential elections planned for March 22,” Russian Foreign Ministry stated. It urged participants of the Abkhaz leadership race “to avoid unnecessary emotions and act in the legal frames, in compliance with democratic procedures.”

The statement noted that Russia is interested in stability and security in “friendly Abkhazia,” adding that Russia remains “committed to strengthening multifaceted relations and continues to provide large-scale assistance” to Sokhumi.

Speaking of re-hospitalization of Aslan Bzhania, the statement stressed that the Russian doctors in Krasnodar are providing him with the necessary medial assistance. “Official data regarding the causes of Bzhania’s illness were reported to the Abkhaz partners,” the statement added.

Concluding the statement, Russian Foreign Ministry noted that Moscow intends to further strengthen ties with Sokhumi “in a calm and pragmatic manner.”

Russian MFA statement comes a day after acting Abkhaz leader Valery Bganba summoned Russian diplomat Alexey Dvinyanin, a resident representative in Sokhumi, raising concerns about “Russian media outlets’ undisguised attempt to foment destabilization in Abkhazia” by disseminating news about Aslan Bzhania’s alleged poisoning.

Bganba demanded his top benefactor state – Russian Federation – to “immediately hand over to the Abkhaz authorities all available information kept by the said outlets, as well as medical reports for preliminary verification.” He also entreated the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office to launch investigation into alleged poisoning of Bzhania, who holds Russian citizenship.