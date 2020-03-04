Opposition on Georgian President’s Annual Parliamentary Address

The parliamentary opposition has boycotted the today’s annual state of the nation address of Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili on March 4. Although the opposition representatives did not attend the President’s address, some of them have made assessments for journalists about Zurabishvili’s speech and outlined the reasons behind their decision to boycott.

MP Tina Bokuchava of the United National Movement noted that the opposition considers Zurabishvili to be a ‘puppet’ and therefore, they did not even plan stage the protest against the President’s annual address. She also stated it was ruling party benefactor Bidzina Ivanishvili, not Zurabishvili who actually won 2018 presidential election. Bokuchava believes that Ivanishvili bought the elections for President Zurabishvili. “Therefore, I have no expectations [from her],” Bokuchava added.

MP Irma Nadirashvili of European Georgia said that President Zurabishvili is a mere “stage prop” and that they have “no serious questions to her.”

Irma Inashvili of the Alliance of Patriots party said that until the issue of electoral system reform is not solved, they will not participate in the parliamentary activities and will continue boycotting its sessions.

MP Koba Narchemashvili, member of Independent MPs’ faction, noted that since the President’s address “is extremely pro forma and lacks political content,” the faction decided not to attend it.