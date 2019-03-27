One Arrested for Uploading Politician’s Sex Tape

The Interior Ministry has arrested one person for uploading a secret video recording allegedly depicting MP Eka Beselia’s private live, Deputy Interior Minister Natia Mezvrishvili announced on March 27.

Mezvrishvili said the suspect admits to the crime. She also said no personal motives and no third party involvement were identified by the police.

Reports about the sex tape leak first emerged on March 26. According to Georgian media outlets, the recording was uploaded on YouTube two weeks ago and was available to internet users since then.

This is the second time this year Beselia's recordings have been disclosed to the public. The police arrested sixteen persons for disseminating the sex tapes on February 1.

MP Beselia commented on the matter on March 27, saying the tape re-emerged amid Georgian Dream politicians’ verbal attacks against her. She also said she needs prompt answers from the police on who ordered its release.

The initial sex tape leak occurred within the context of internal dispute in the Georgian Dream party over the Supreme Court nominations. Eka Beselia left the ruling Georgian Dream party on February 22, but verbal confrontation between her and the remaining GD lawmakers continued.

