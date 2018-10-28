Opposition Candidates Warn Against Electoral Fraud

Opposition candidates from the UNM-led Strength in Unity coalition and the European Georgia claim the authorities are readying for “massive” electoral fraud, and call on the ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia (GDDG) to refrain from falsifying the elections.

Speaking at his special press briefing, Grigol Vashadze of the UNM-led coalition said he is decisively winning the presidential race, but added that the ruling party wants “to strip the Georgian voters from their choice.”

“There have been hundreds of attempts of voter fraud and vote-buying … from 5pm to 8pm the authorities are planning to massively falsify elections through carousel voting,” Vashadze stressed, urging the observers and party representatives to be watchful over voter fraud.

Davit Bakradze of the European Georgia echoed the allegations, telling reporters that “numerous violations at polling stations indicate that the authorities are in trouble.”

“That they have returned the violations which we thought were extinct, such as the Shevardnadze-type carousel voting, is another sign of this … all of this means that the authorities are worried that there is a high probability of opposition victory,” he noted.

The EG candidate then stressed “despite violations, the process goes well and in favor of the opposition.” “There are only few hours left until we end the elections with victory,” he added.

Polling stations will close at 8pm. Vote tabulation will follow immediately.

