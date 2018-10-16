President Wants Government Sitting over Covert Recordings

President Giorgi Margvelashvili has formally asked the Government to hold a sitting with his participation to deliberate on “effective functioning of state institutions and protection of citizens’ rights and freedoms.” The President made the announcement in his press briefing today.

Margvelashvili’s request comes after a set of covert recordings were published by Georgian media outlets, implicating senior officials in criminal offenses and causing wide-spread political and public condemnation.

The President said developments surrounding Iberia TV and Omega Group are “alarming.” He said the authorities’ response to “allegations of criminal dealings, racketeering and abuse of power” was “inadequate for a political force that has a responsibility to govern the country.” “These issues are neither laughable, nor ludicrous,” he stressed.

“The Georgian public has a feeling that state institutions have been weakened to the point that endangers effective protection of human rights, freedoms, rule of law and private property,” President Margvelashvili added, calling for “adequate assessment and measures.”

“I see the solution in finding right assessments and corresponding measures through discussions with the Government of Georgia; therefore, I am using my constitutional right and addressing the Prime Minister to convene a cabinet sitting in coming days,” he said.

Message to the army, cannabis cultivation law

In his remarks, the President also addressed the servicemen, apparently in reference to Salome Zurabishvili’s controversial Russo-Georgian war remarks.

Margvelashvili said he does not want “the political turbulence to spill over to the army.” “These political debates should not affect you; rest assured that your service to Georgia, which is occupied by the Russian Federation, is valued by Georgian citizens,” he noted.

“The right of Georgia to annihilate enemy on its territory and protect its sovereignty is the foundation of its statehood; your courage in the battlefield was and will always be valued; and there can be no questions about it!,” President Margvelashvili added.

He also touched upon the government-sponsored bill on cannabis cultivation, saying he is in favor of decriminalization of marijuana use, but is “absolutely against the idea of industrial cultivation of drugs.” He said he has two reasons – that the country won’t be able to control it effectively, and that cannabis production will “harm Georgia’s international image.”