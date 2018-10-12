U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary Visits, Speaks Elections in Georgia

U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the Caucasus and Eastern Europe, George Kent, who is visiting Georgia on October 11-13, said “U.S. is very supportive of Georgia holding a successful election, meeting international standards.”

“We understand that elections in every country, including our own are often times moments of hided rhetoric, but we do hope that the dialogue between Georgians can remain civil and in particular the members of civil society are not attacked for their rights as citizens to express their views,” Kent said at today’s press conference.

He also underscored that tension between members in society and those in office is essential “in every democracy,” including U.S. and Georgia, but “in healthy democratic societies there is a healthy balance and dynamic between those two.”

U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State is visiting Georgia as part of his trip to the South Caucasus for the first time in his new capacity. Kent arrived to Tbilisi from Azerbaijan. He will travel to Armenia tomorrow.

In Tbilisi, Kent met with Georgian leaders, presidential candidates, members of the business community and civil society, confirming U.S. support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.

He said his visit also demonstrates his country’s support for Georgia’s “ability to create a dynamic economy,” and its “strength of democracy so it can realize its goals of being a contributing member of both EU and NATO.”