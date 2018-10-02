Security Service Says Flights near Occupation Line ‘Harmful’ to Security Environment

The State Security Service, Georgia’s domestic intelligence service, said on October 2 that flights of Russian helicopters in the vicinity of the occupation line “harm the security environment on the ground.”

The Security Service statement comes after Georgian media outlets reported that five Russian helicopters intruded from the Russian-held territory deeper into the Tbilisi-controlled area and flew over several villages in Gori Municipality bordering Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia.

According to a resident of village Qere in Gori Municipality, the helicopters flew over the village from the direction of village Plavismani, also in Gori Municipality. Another video footage published by Qartli.ge news portal shows two helicopters fighting over an area identified as villages Akhalubani and Mejvirskhevi of Gori Municipality.

The helicopters were reportedly en route from Akhalgori to Tskhinvali, the region’s capital.

This post is also available in: Georgian Russian