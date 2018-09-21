Deputy Secretary General: NATO-Georgia Relations ‘In Excellent Shape’

In her meetings with Georgian leaders in Tbilisi on September 21, the NATO Deputy Secretary General, Rose Gottemoeller, reaffirmed the Alliance’s “strong commitment” to Georgia.

“We are in excellent shape with regard to our NATO-Georgia relationship,” Gottemoeller said at her joint press conference with Deputy Foreign Minister David Dondua. “We will continue to help you prepare for membership going forward,” she stressed.

The Deputy SG said Georgia contributes to the “shared security” in many ways, and that NATO “deeply appreciates” the country’s “strong support” for its military missions. “You are one of the largest troop contributors to our training mission in Afghanistan, helping to stabilize the country, and deny safe haven to terrorists,” Gottemoeller stated.

Excellent meeting with @DavidDondua on #NATO – #Georgia cooperation. The relationship between NATO & Georgia 🇬🇪 is in very good shape. At the #NATOSummit Allies reaffirmed that Georgia will join the Alliance & we will contribute to help you prepare for membership. pic.twitter.com/aphjnsBs0h — Rose Gottemoeller (@Gottemoeller) September 21, 2018

“For ten years, Georgia has played a central role in deepening political dialogue and enhancing practical cooperation between Georgia and NATO,” Gottemoeller added, hailing the country’s progress on economic, security and defense reforms.

The Deputy SG also underscored that NATO “fully supports Georgia’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders,” and called on the Russian Federation to withdraw its forces from Georgia.

In Tbilisi, Rose Gottemoeller also met with Deputy Defense Minister Lela Chikovani. She is also scheduled to meet with President Giorgi Margvelashvili and Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia. The Deputy SG also addressed a group of students at Tbilisi State University.

This post is also available in: Georgian