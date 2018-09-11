Georgian, Ukrainian Interior Ministers Discuss Countering Organized Crime

On September 10, Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia visited Ukraine and met with Ukrainian counterpart, Arsen Avakov. The two ministers discussed their countries’ police cooperation, including in countering organized crime.

At the meeting, Gakharia and Avakov agreed to establish a joint working group to improve cooperation between their criminal departments and to ensure operative exchange of information about criminals, among them so called thieves-in-law or criminal bosses.

A separate working group would reportedly be established for improving cooperation among Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey and Ukraine.

Minister Gakharia spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart about the changes proposed by the Georgian government to heighten penalties for membership to criminal groups and to criminalize cooperation with and providing assistance to the so called thieves-in-law or the criminal bosses.

According to the Georgian Interior Ministry, Gakharia also hailed Ukrainian cyber security department as “the best in Europe,” and invited Ukrainian officers to Georgia “to exchange experience.” The parties also discussed countering international drug crimes.

