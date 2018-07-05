Georgian, French Interior Ministers Meet, Discuss Police Cooperation

Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia, who was on a working visit to France on July 4, met with his French counterpart, Gérard Collomb, and discussed the two countries’ police cooperation, including in countering illegal migration and organized crime.

In a statement released yesterday, the French Interior Ministry said the sides reaffirmed their readiness to work together against EU visa-waiver abuses and crimes committed by the citizens of Georgia.

Giorgi Gakharia, on his part, informed his French counterpart of the steps the Georgian authorities had implemented for avoiding the visa waiver suspension, including the government’s decision to tighten regulations for reducing the rate of irregular migration.

The two ministers also signed an agreement on establishing a joint working group on countering transnational organized crime, according to the Georgian Interior Ministry.