Georgian Leaders Congratulate U.S. on Independence Day

Georgian President Giorgi Margevlashvili, Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze, Foreign Minister Davit Zalkaliani and Parliament Speaker Irakli Kobakhidze congratulated the United States on the Independence Day on July 4.

President Margvelashvili addressed a letter to his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, reaffirming that Georgia would remain “strong partner of the United States,” and that “our historical friendship is irreversible, our nations jointly go through various challenges firmly standing together to protect common welfare and security.”

“We are grateful and highly appreciate the U.S. support rendered to strengthening our country’s statehood, democratic development, unwavering stance of Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as our European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations,” the President’s letter reads.

My sincere congratulations and best wishes for greater success in all the future endeavors as well as peace and prosperity to the friendly American people! 🇬🇪🇺🇸#IndependenceDayUSA – https://t.co/UksCIK1hTg — President Of Georgia (@MargvelashviliG) July 4, 2018

Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze took to Twitter to extend his “warm greetings and sincere congratulations to our friends, Americans around the world!”

On Behalf of Government of Georgia and on my own behalf, I would like to extend my warm greetings and sincere congratulations to our friends, Americans around the world! Happy Independence Day! — Mamuka Bakhtadze (@BakhtadzeMamuka) July 4, 2018

Foreign Minister Davit Zalkaliani also took to Twitter, writing: “Wishing a happy Independence Day to U.S., Georgia’s foremost partner, sharing common values and interests! Greatly appreciate U.S. contribution to Georgia’s democratic transformation and development!”

Wishing a happy Independence Day to #USA, #Georgia‘s foremost partner, sharing common values and interests! Greatly appreciate U.S contribution to Georgia’s democratic transformation and development!🇬🇪🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/CnIpn88oGC — David Zalkaliani (@DZalkaliani) July 4, 2018

Parliament Chairman Irakli Kobakhidze also joined in other leaders congratulating Georgia’s “main ally, strategic partner and a devoted friend.”

“On behalf of the Parliament of Georgia, I want to thank our American friends for their efforts to build up a better world and a [better] future,” Kobakhidze wrote. He further believes that this date is special not only for the American people but all the nations that share “freedom and democracy as their main values.”

This post is also available in: Georgian, Russian