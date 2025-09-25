GD Foreign Minister Botchorishvili Meets Belarusian Counterpart in New York

Georgian Dream Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili met with her Belarusian counterpart, Maxim Ryzhenkov, in New York, where she is attending the UN General Assembly, “to discuss ways to further step up cooperation between the two countries,” Belarus’ Belta agency reported first on September 25, citing the Belarusian Foreign Ministry. The Georgian Foreign Ministry’s report followed later.

“The parties discussed interaction in trade, economy, humanitarian affairs, culture, and other areas,” the news agency wrote.

“The parties stressed their interest in an equal, respectful, and mutually beneficial partnership for the benefit of the two countries. They discussed a number of issues on the international agenda and focused on countering modern challenges and threats,” the agency added, citing the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

The report also said that Ryzhenkov “wished the Georgian side success in the upcoming Georgian local elections.”

The Georgian Foreign Ministry later issued its own press release of the meeting, saying “the sides discussed the priority issues for the two countries,” and that the talks “touched upon regional processes and challenges” while emphasizing “the importance of ensuring peace and stability for sustainable development.”

“Attention was devoted to Russia’s occupation of Georgian regions and the importance of supporting Georgia’s territorial integrity,” the MFA said, adding that the meeting also addressed trade relations.

Botchorishvili is attending the 80th session of the UNGA alongside Georgian Dream–elected President Mikheil Kavelashvili and Health Minister Mikheil Sarjveladze. She has also met with counterparts from Slovakia, Vietnam, Greece, the United Arab Emirates, Croatia, France, Serbia, Bulgaria, and Hungary.

Botchorishvili’s meeting with Ryzhenkov follows another recent encounter between Georgian Dream and Belarusian officials, when GD Interior Minister Geka Geladze met in China with Dmitry Gora, the Western-sanctioned head of Belarus’ Investigative Committee. Georgian officials likewise remained silent about that meeting, which was reported only by Belarusian authorities.

The meeting follows longstanding concerns about security cooperation between Georgian and Belarusian officials. In 2016, Tbilisi and Minsk signed a controversial agreement providing for the exchange of state security information and cooperation on issues such as crimes against the constitutional order, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, as well as transnational organized crime, terrorism, and the illicit circulation of weapons. The agreement entered into force in 2021.

In 2022, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko visited the resort town of Bichvinta in occupied Abkhazia, sparking widespread outrage and condemnation from the Georgian public, political leaders, opposition parties, Belarusian opposition figures, and the international community.

In December 2024, the violent suppression of pro-EU protests by Georgian authorities sparked speculation that they may have sought guidance on crackdown tactics from their Belarusian counterparts.

Note: This story was updated on September 25 at 19:08 after the Georgian Foreign Ministry issued its own report on the meeting.

