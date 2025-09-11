UNM’s Khabeishvili Arrested for Publicly Offering Money to Riot Police

Georgia’s State Security Service arrested opposition politician Levan Khabeishvili of the United National Movement over his public promises to pay USD 200,000 to police officers, including members of the Special Task Department, if they refuse to disperse protesters and side with demonstrators during an October 4 “peaceful revolution” he has been calling for.

The Arrest

Khabeishvili was arrested on September 11 at the entrance of TV Formula’s building in central Tbilisi by several men in civilian clothes, who were allegedly SSSG officers, and was taken to the SSSG building near the station. His detention was shortly confirmed by the SSSG. Security officers then also detained another UNM member, Murtaz Zodelava, at the same scene.

Khabeishvili has been actively calling for a “peaceful revolution” on October 4, when Georgia holds local elections that many opposition forces, including his UNM, are boycotting in protest.

He has also spoken about alleged infighting within Georgian Dream, citing information from anonymous sources said to be former GD members. In July, GD Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said former “corrupt” members of the ruling party were feeding information to the opposition and specifically named Levan Khabeishvili as one of those receiving leaked information.

SSSG Briefing

Emzar Gagnidze, director of the SSSG’s Anti-Corruption Agency, said at a briefing shortly after the arrest that it was linked to Khabeishvili’s public promises to bribe law enforcement officers, citing Khabeishvili’s statements on television and social media.

“Levan Khabeishvili, in public statements, on television and social media, called on law enforcement officers and promised them bribes if, during anti-government rallies, Interior Ministry Special Task Department officers refused to carry out their duties or refrained from using the special equipment at their disposal,” Gagnidze said. He added that Khabeishvili promised to pay USD 200,000 to anyone who agreed.

Gagnidze said Khabeishvili also promised $200,000 to police officers who would provide him with “different work-related information, including secret data.” He said Khabeishvili further offered the money to Special Task Department employees “in exchange for refusing to train and practice,” and that Khabeishvili considered it “feasible” to bribe police officers “because every method should be used to change the government.”

According to Gagnidze, Khabeishvili was arrested under Part 2 of Article 339 of Georgia’s Criminal Code, which covers promising, offering or granting money to an official, or a person treated as such, for the purpose of committing an unlawful act. The offense is punishable by four to seven years in prison.

Khabeishvili’s Promises

Khabeishvili has indeed promised law enforcement officers USD 200,000 if they refused to disperse protesters during rallies.

On July 25, he publicly appealed to law enforcement, and especially to the employees of the Special Task Department, saying: “Everyone who does not fire at the Georgian people […] and stands on the people’s side on October 4 will receive USD 200,000 as a reward.”

He also promised the same reward to any law enforcement officer who would “expose the Ivanishvili regime and system” and provide him with information “in any form.”

Murtaz Zodelava’s Arrest

Alongside Levan Khabeishvili, SSSG officers also detained another UNM member, Murtaz Zodelava.

The SSSG official said during the briefing that Khabeishvili “immediately” handed over his mobile phone upon arrest, “while Zodelava attempted to escape to conceal the phone.” The official added, “In doing so, he physically resisted anti-corruption agency officers and assaulted one of them.”

Zodelava has been charged with resistance, threats, or violence against authorities, an offense punishable by two to five years in prison, according to the SSSG.

