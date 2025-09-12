Russian Couple Sentenced to 8.5 Years in Jail on Drug Charges Linked to Georgian Protests

Russian activists and a couple, Anastasia Zinovkina and Artem Gribul, were each sentenced to eight years and six months in prison on serious drug charges – the second such convictions in drug-and-protest-related cases from last November’s pro-EU, anti-GD demonstrations.

Judge Nino Galustashvili announced the verdict on the afternoon of September 12. Zinovkina and Gribul were charged with illegally purchasing and possessing a large quantity of drugs, an offense punishable by eight to 20 years or life in prison. Both pleaded not guilty, saying police planted the drugs on them when they were detained.

“I declare a hunger strike with one small request: Free Anton Chechin and Artem Gribul,” Zinovkina said to the court in her final remarks, calling for the release of her partner and another Russian activist, who was sentenced to the same prison term in a similar case. “We are alive as long as you go to the Rustaveli [Avenue rallies]. Only love helps us. Your love helps us and prolongs our lives.”

Zinovkina and Gribul’s case was among six similar drug-related arrests, with all suspects detained in December at the height of pro-EU protests. All defendants pleaded not guilty, claiming the drugs were planted by police. They linked their arrests to their activism, citing the lack of video evidence of personal searches and the absence of neutral witnesses.

Three defendants – Giorgi Akhobadze, Tedo Abramovi, and Nika Katsia – were acquitted, marking the only not-guilty verdicts in protest-related criminal trials so far, while Russian citizen, Anton Chechin, was the first jailed on drugs, receiving an eight-and-a-half-year sentence. In Chechin’s case, as in Zinovkina and Gribul’s, the prosecutors argued that translators accompanying police during the detentions served as neutral witnesses. The defense, however, disputed their impartiality, pointing to alleged ties with the police.

Zinovkina, 31, and Gribul, 25, were arrested on December 17 after a report by criminal police detective Jemal Mirazanishvili, who claimed to have received information that the couple possessed narcotics for sale. Police said a search of their belongings and rented apartment uncovered 16 grams of the synthetic narcotic alpha-PVP. The same substance was cited in the cases of Giorgi Akhobadze, who was acquitted, and Artem Gribuli, who was convicted.

The prosecution relied on testimony from interpreter Shorena Tabatadze, who was also a witness in the trial of Russian activist Anton Chechin, and the couple’s landlord. Zinovkina accused Tabatadze of verbally insulting her during detention. Another key witness, former police officer Irakli Mukhatgverdeli, who faces unrelated criminal charges, was among those involved in the arrest. Anastasia Zinovkina had told the court that Mukhatgverdeli threatened her with rape during interrogation, while Gribul was allegedly threatened with beatings by another officer.

Defense lawyer Shota Tutberidze countered that the couple was detained near their home after leaving a supermarket on December 17, forced into vehicles, and stripped of their bags and jackets. When the investigator and interpreter later arrived, police returned the items, said they needed to search, and allegedly “discovered” drugs inside. A subsequent search of the couple’s residence also turned up narcotics, according to police.

The defense disputed the searches, citing missing video footage of the arrests and arguing that neutral witnesses – including a taxi driver and a passerby who filmed the arrest – were barred from testifying. The defense also noted the absence of phone records to support the drug charges. In addition, a recording of the couple’s apartment search appears to show an unidentified officer unlocking a bathroom door from inside, though he is not visible on camera, raising suspicions that drugs may have been planted there.

According to the defense, Gribul’s DNA was found only on the drug packaging, collected against his will at the police station, while no traces of Zinovkina’s DNA were discovered.

Anastasia Zinovkina has a history of political activism in Russia, where she was repeatedly detained on administrative charges for protesting against Vladimir Putin and was an active supporter of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. She moved to Georgia in December 2022, later meeting Gribul in Armenia, where he had fled to avoid mobilization in Russia. The couple joined pro-European protests in Tbilisi and often hosted demonstrators, offering them tea and coffee.

In August, Georgian border officials denied entry to Zinovkina’s mother, who had traveled to visit her daughter. Authorities said she owed a fine for “illegally blocking roads” after taking part in a mothers’ march of detained protesters.

The couple had reportedly planned to relocate to South America in January 2025 and had already purchased tickets, but their arrest derailed those plans.

Zinovkina’s and Gribul’s verdicts mark the second guilty verdict after Anton Chechin on drug charges. Tedo Abramovi, Giorgi Akhobadze, and Nika Katsia were those who were acquitted on the same charges and were among who have been detained in the context of protests since November 2024.

37 persons in total detained in the context of the pro-EU and anti-Georgian Dream protests since last November have faced jail sentences, including Andro Chichinadze, Onise Tskhadadze, Guram Mirtskhulava, Luka Jabua, Jano Archaia, Ruslan Sivakov, Revaz Kiknadze, Giorgi Terashvili, Valeri Tetrashvili, Sergey Kukharchuk, Irakli Kerashvili, Saba Skhvitaridze, Zviad Tsetskhladze, Vepkhia Kasradze, Vasil Kadzelashvili, Giorgi Gorgadze, Irakli Miminoshvili, Insaf Aliev, Tornike Goshadze, Nikoloz Javakhishvili, Anton Chechin, Archil Museliantsi, Davit Khomeriki, Anatoli Gigauri, Temur Zasokhashvili, Davit Lomidze, Mzia Amaghlobeli, Anri Kakabadze, Anri Kvaratskhelia, Saba Jikia, Giorgi Mindadze, Mate Devidze, Denis Kulanin, Daniel Mumladze and Guram Khutashvili.

Seven more remain in prison after being convicted over their involvement in the spring 2024 protests against the foreign agents law, including Omar Okribelashvili, Saba Meparishvili, Pridon Bubuteishvili, Davit Koldari, Giorgi Kuchuashvili, Giorgi Okmelashvili, and Irakli Megvinetukhutsesi. Two more persons—Ucha Abashidze and Mariam Iashvili, were arrested in a similar context but convicted for illegally obtaining and storing secrets of private life.

Eight individuals, including six active opposition politicians, were sentenced to prison terms of several months for defying the Georgian Dream investigative commission. Two of them, Mamuka Khazaradze and Badri Japaridze, were pardoned by GD-elected president Mikheil Kavelashvili, who explained the decision by the participation of the two in local elections.

Politpatimrebi.ge, a civic platform documenting the cases of detainees, currently lists over 60 persons who were jailed in 2024-2025 and are considered political prisoners.

The verdicts come as no police officer has been held accountable despite numerous documented abuses during dispersals. Dozens of protesters remain in pre-trial custody, awaiting their rulings on similar or other protest-related charges.

