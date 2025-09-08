Lavrov announces Western plans to dismember Russia

Speaking to students and teachers at MGIMO, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that there are still forces in the West intent on breaking up the Russian Federation, TASS reports. According to him, such ideas come from marginal political figures who have not given up on their attempts to implement plans to dismember the country into separate regions. Lavrov stressed that such sentiments are not new, but continue to be present in Western discourse, reflecting a hostile attitude toward the Russian state (TASS).

Intended effect: The statement aims to create the perception of a constant external threat and hostility from the West among the Russian audience. Propaganda uses the motif of “attempts to break up Russia” to reinforce the feeling of being besieged, increase trust in the authorities, and justify internal restrictions under the pretext of protecting the country’s unity.

Abramovich’s representative denies reports of investigation in Jersey

A representative of Russian businessman Roman Abramovich told TASS that no charges have been brought against him and that there are no criminal proceedings related to his name on the island of Jersey. According to him, any statements about Abramovich’s involvement in criminal activity are untrue. He stressed that the Jersey court had in fact confirmed that there were no criminal cases against the businessman. Earlier, the British newspaper The Guardian reported on an alleged investigation against Abramovich and the Jersey authorities’ interest in the origin of his initial capital. Abramovich’s representative called these reports misleading and discrediting the businessman’s reputation (TASS).

Intended effect: The material aims to protect Abramovich’s image in the Russian media by contrasting his positions with “unreliable” Western press publications. It shapes the perception that foreign media outlets deliberately spread false information about Russian businessmen, aligning with the broader criticism of the West.

RIA columnist on France’s “catastrophe” and EU collapse due to globalists

Elena Karaeva, columnist at RIA Novosti, claims in her article that France is experiencing an acute political crisis as a result of Emmanuel Macron’s rule and the influence of globalist elites. She emphasizes that six governments have changed in recent years, three of them in the last year. The author describes France as a country plunging into chaos and losing its sovereignty, and Macron as a puppet of external forces who will soon be “written off” as a failure. The crisis in France is presented as an indicator of the destructive impact of globalism on European institutions, the economy, and the democratic system. Separate mention is made of the decline of European agriculture, the crisis facing winemakers and farmers, and the EU-Mercosur agreement, which will allegedly destroy the agricultural sector. The article draws a parallel with Ukraine, claiming that globalists are destroying its economy as well (ria.ru).

Intended effect: The material aims to discredit the European Union and its leaders by portraying them as dependent on “globalists” who have destroyed France and other countries. In contrast, Russia is presented as a bastion of sovereignty that ensures stability and protection for its people. This contrast is intended to reinforce the belief among the audience that the West is in the decline and that they should unite around the Russian government.

Armenian Foreign Ministry announces readiness to host “3+3” meeting

Armenia has expressed its readiness to host the third “3+3” meeting on its territory, the country’s Foreign Ministry stated. The alliance includes Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as Russia, Iran, and Turkey, while Georgia has not confirmed its participation. Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan noted that Yerevan had already announced its readiness to host the summit in Istanbul in 2024. Azerbaijan has put forward a similar initiative. The date and venue of the ministerial meeting will be determined at a later date. Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow supports holding the “3+3” summit in Yerevan or Baku (Vestnik Kavkaza).

Intended effect: Such a presentation emphasizes Armenia’s constructive role in regional diplomacy and demonstrates the country’s willingness to engage in dialogue with Russia’s support. The material portrays Moscow as a pivotal mediator in the South Caucasus and illustrates the potential of the “3+3” format for addressing regional issues independently of the West.