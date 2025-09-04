Russian Foreign Intelligence Service accuses German Chancellor of seeking revenge for Nazi Germany’s defeat

The press office of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service stated that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has allegedly been obsessed since childhood with the idea of revenge for Nazi Germany’s defeat by the Soviet Union. A statement received by TASS claims that “his thirst for revenge grew from childhood” and developed into an all-consuming passion after he began his political career. According to the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, the roots of this position can be explained by his family history: his grandfather Josef Paul Sauvigny and his father Joachim Merz allegedly served the fascist regime. It is also noted that European experts are expressing bewilderment at Merz’s harsh anti-Russian rhetoric, especially given the ongoing dialogue between Moscow and Washington regarding the situation in Ukraine (TASS).

Intended effect: Such statements aim to discredit the German chancellor by portraying his anti-Russian policy as a legacy of fascist ideology and personal “thirst for revenge.” The goal is to increase distrust of the German leadership by showing that it is driven by ideological enmity rather than pragmatic interests. At the same time, it emphasizes that Russia is allegedly engaged in constructive dialogue with the U.S., unlike aggressive Berlin.

Sarkozy calls Europe’s hostility towards Russia a historical mistake

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy said in an interview with Le Figaro newspaper that Europe’s confrontation with Russia is a “historical mistake,” TASS reports. According to Sarkozy, the real threat to Europe and France is the demographic factor: in the coming decades, Europe’s population will decline, while Africa’s population will grow significantly. Sarkozy noted that in such conditions, it is wrong to identify Russia as the main risk and enemy. He stressed that migration flows create serious difficulties with the assimilation of newcomers, which poses an existential challenge for European countries. The former president also expressed regret over the complete lack of understanding between Russia and Europe, adding that today it is Europe that looks more isolated on the international stage than Moscow (TASS).

Intended effect: The publication of Sarkozy’s statements aims to demonstrate that even former leaders of major European countries criticize the EU’s anti-Russian policy. This should reinforce the narrative of Europe’s strategic mistake, emphasize its isolation and crises, and highlight Russia’s advantageous position in the international arena.

Turkey’s proposal to hold a Ukraine summit goes unanswered

Turkey proposed to all parties, including Western countries, to organize a top level summit to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. A diplomatic source in Turkey told RIA Novosti that there has been no specific response to this proposal yet. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed that a high-level meeting is necessary to achieve real results, and Ankara is ready to take on the organization of the summit and facilitate the process (ria.ru).

Intended effect: The article aims to highlight Turkey’s role as an active and constructive mediator in resolving the Ukrainian crisis, portraying Western countries as passive and indecisive. It reinforces the narrative that Russian-Ukrainian negotiations benefit from third-country initiatives, demonstrating the possibility of circumventing Western pressure.

Overchuk: Trade turnover between Russia and Armenia expected to halve

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk reported that trade turnover between Russia and Armenia has declined significantly and could halve by the end of 2025 compared to the previous year, amounting to about $6 billion. He noted that the decline is due to changes in the economic policies and foreign trade of both countries, but Armenia continues to work within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (ria.ru).

Intended effect: The article aims to demonstrate Armenia’s economic difficulties and the pressure the country is under. It emphasizes Armenia’s dependence on Russia and the need for regional integration. This reinforces the idea that Russia plays a stabilizing and influential role in the region.