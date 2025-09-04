Police Chief at Center of Mzia Amaghlobeli Case Reassigned from Batumi Post

Police official Irakli Dgebuadze, a central figure in the criminal case of jailed journalist Mzia Amaghlobeli, is no longer Batumi’s police chief and is now serving in Tbilisi, the Interior Ministry confirmed to Civil.ge on September 4 after initial reports from Batumelebi.

The Interior Ministry said Irakli Dgebuadze left his post but did not clarify whether it was a voluntary resignation or a removal, adding that he now heads the Center for International Cooperation in Law Enforcement under the Central Criminal Police Department. The initial Batumelebi report claimed Dgebuadze had been appointed chief of police attachés.

Mzia Amaghlobeli, who in August was sentenced to two years in prison for slapping Irakli Dgebuadze in the face, had accused him of inhumane treatment, saying he spat on her and denied her water and toilet access while she was held in a detention facility after placing a protest sticker on a police outbuilding. That same evening, she was rearrested after slapping Dgebuadze during a tense scene between police and protesters. No investigation has been launched into Amaghlobeli’s allegations against Dgebuadze, who is under Estonian and Lithuanian sanctions.

According to Batumelebi, Gocha Vanadze, Dgebuadze’s former deputy, is now serving as acting police chief in the coastal city until a new chief is appointed.

