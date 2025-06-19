European Parliament Demands Journalist Mzia Amaghlobeli’s ‘Immediate’ and ‘Unconditional’ Release

The European Parliament demands the “immediate and unconditional” release of jailed journalist Mzia Amaghlobeli, the dropping of all charges against her, and denounces what it says is her “politically motivated” arrest and prosecution, in a resolution adopted on June 19 with 324 votes in favor, 25 against, and 87 abstentions. The debates took place yesterday.

Mzia Amaghlobeli, a founder of the Batumelebi and Netgazeti news outlets, has been in pretrial detention since January after she slapped Batumi police chief Irakli Dgebuadze in the face — an act the authorities classified as “assaulting police,” and for which she now faces four to seven years in prison. The EP resolution comes amid multiple calls for her release, as many believe her criminal case is politically motivated and intended to silence independent media.

The resolution, which calls the Georgian Dream’s rule a “regime,” strongly condemns its “systemic assault on democratic institutions, political opposition, independent media, civil society, and judicial independence.”

The text, which concerns media freedom in Georgia, expresses “deep concern over arbitrary detentions and the harassment of, and violence against, journalists in Georgia, including smear campaigns, legal persecution, abuse, and gender-based violence in detention.” It calls for investigations into these cases and urges the authorities to “immediately end intimidation and ensure journalists’ safety and freedom.”

The resolution also urges the Georgian Dream authorities to release all individuals it refers to as “political prisoners” and “illegally detained persons” without delay. These include 21-year-old protester Mate Devidze, sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for “assaulting police”; opposition politicians Zurab Japaridze, Nika Melia, and Nika Gvaramia, who are in pretrial detention for defying a GD parliament’s commission; and ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili, convicted in multiple criminal cases.

In addition, the resolution calls for the “immediate” repeal of “all repressive legislation.”

It also calls for the EU to “step up support” for Georgia’s independent media and civil society following the enactment of FARA, and monitor ongoing trials.

The resolution regrets the “persistent inaction” of the European Council, Member States, and Commission and reiterates the call for bilateral sanctions against GD leaders and officials “responsible for democratic backsliding.”

The resolution was amended with an additional clause that expresses concern about the “latest wave of assault on NGOs, through the demand by some state institutions, such as the Anti-Corruption Bureau, to provide detailed financial, legal, and operational information for the last one and a half years within three working days.” It underscores that “this demand is unfeasible by design and as such risks paralysing the work of targeted organisations and suspending their activities.”

Also Read: