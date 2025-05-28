GD-Elected President Says He Received Congratulatory Letter from President Trump

Kimberly Lowe, a Republican Party member, published a letter she says U.S. President Donald Trump had sent to Georgian Dream–elected President Mikheil Kavelashvili on the occasion of Georgia’s Independence Day. Kavelashvili’s administration issued a press release about the letter in the Georgian language on the evening of May 27. Following this, Lowe, an active supporter of the GD, released the English text quoting the letter several hours later. The U.S. Embassy in Georgia has not confirmed the letter’s authenticity.

Kimberly Lowe, a Republican, sought to run in the 2024 U.S. Senate elections, but she did not appear on the primary ballot, either because she withdrew or because she was disqualified. Lowe visited Georgia in January 2025. Pro-GD media portrayed her as a potential representative of the Trump administration to the EU.

In Lowe’s published letter, Trump addresses Kavelashvili, the GD-elected President of Georgia, whose legitimacy, along with that of the one-party parliament, which makes up the electoral college that elected him, is widely disputed, much like the controversial October elections that secured GD’s victory. Amid unprecedented international isolation, the letter, highlighting ties with the Georgian government and emphasizing economic matters, was swiftly seized upon by GD.

“Mr. President, today marks the 107th anniversary of Georgia’s independence – a historic date in the Georgian people’s ongoing struggle for sovereignty, security, and national identity, a struggle that has continued from generation to generation despite serious hardships and challenges,” the letter says.

“My administration is committed to strengthening peaceful and productive relations with the Georgian government. Looking ahead, I anticipate a deepening of economic ties between our countries through the support of fair trade and the expansion of areas of bilateral cooperation,” the letter continues.

“I warmly congratulate the Georgian people on this significant date, which reflects the nation’s unique and diverse history,” the letter concludes.

The text, which Lowe and the Georgian Dream claim Trump penned, is essentially different in tone and essence from the one Marco Rubio, the Secretary of State, wrote. Rubio, like most of Georgia’s western partners, explicitly extended greetings to the “people of Georgia” and not the GD government.

GD Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, speaking on air at Georgia’s Public Broadcaster shortly after the letter was published, said the ruling party is “very delighted” to receive a message from the Trump administration, while dismissing the earlier letter by Rubio as the work of the “deep state.”

“It’s interesting that over these two days, we’ve seen two letters that are completely different from each other. One was sent from the State Department, and the other was sent from the president’s administration. The first was written by the ‘deep state,’ and the second was drawn up by President Trump’s administration,” said Kobakhidze. He reiterated the GD narrative of a “struggle” between Trump and the “deep state,” the outcome of which, he claims, will determine the future U.S.-Georgia relations. Georgian Dream has said it wants to reset relations with the U.S., claiming that it will become possible if Trump, with whom it insists it shares values, defeats the “deep state.”

“There is a radical difference [between the two letters] and this shows the struggle that is going on between the new administration and the ‘deep state,” Kobakhidze said.

“Otherwise, it’s impossible to explain how such radically different letters could have been delivered in Georgia. One letter practically did not recognize the government because it was addressed directly to the people, bypassing the government elected by the people. In contrast, President Trump’s letter is addressed to President Kavelashvili – the addressee is the Georgian government – and discusses developing cooperation with the Georgian government,” Kobakhidze added.

The opposition either downgrades or questions what the Georgian Dream claims are positive signs of warming relations with the United States.

“The most important thing here is that the regime is making a hullabaloo over routine calendar congratulations. What kind of resources could a regime that gets excited over routine calendar congratulations possibly have when it comes to sorting out [relations with the U.S.], let alone lobbying for national interests?” wrote on social media Tamar Chergoleishvili, the leader of The Federalists.

