Photo Story | Citizens Hold Vigil for April 9 Heroes

Protesters spent the night outside the Georgian parliament to honor the victims of the April 9, 1989, massacre by Soviet troops and to show solidarity with families of those arrested during the ongoing protests. Demonstrators – including students, media workers, and activists from daily rallies – marched together to the April 9 memorial, where they lit candles, displayed portraits of the victims, and laid tulips, a flower symbolizing mourning.

Twenty-one people were killed during the 1989 crackdown. Two years later, Georgia declared the restoration of independence on the same date. April 9 has since become a symbol of both national tragedy and rebirth. This year, protesters – now in their fifth month of resistance – did not allow the Georgian Dream officials to arrive at the memorial to pay tribute.

