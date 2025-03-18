Former UNM Official Nabbed in Kazakhstan – Allegedly on Russian Indictment

Levan Varshalomidze, a member of the Unity-UNM and former chairman of the Government of Adjara, was detained in Kazakhstan while crossing the border at an airport on March 18, UNM’s Levan Bezhashvili told the press.

Bezhashvili said Varshalomidze faces “a risk of extradition” to Russia, linking the detention with an alleged indictment from Russia, which opened a criminal case for Varshalomidze’s political consulting with the Ukrainian government.

Bezhashvili argued the case was baseless. He called for “proper communication” to secure Varshalomidze’s release and ensure a decision that aligns with the best interests of Georgia and Kazakhstan.

Varshalomidze, 53, served as the head of Adjara’s government from 2004 to 2012. During his tenure, He became a key figure behind the massive redevelopment of Adjara, particularly its capital, Batumi. In 2015, Varshalomidze became an adviser to Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, leading a team of Georgian experts to facilitate reforms in Ukraine.

More to follow…

Also Read: