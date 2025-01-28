Mtavari TV: Co-founder Okuashvili follows Russian path, gradually shuts down channel

On January 27, opposition-leaning Mtavari TV released a statement saying that the channel’s co-founder, Zaza Okuashvili, is “following a path, characteristic of the Russian regime” and is gradually shutting down the channel.

The channel stated that under Okuashvili’s instructions, his appointed director, Gogi Kurdadze, has withheld payments to service providers, resulting in the suspension of Mtavari TV’s satellite signal for regional and international audiences. The statement said that Kurdadze has barred the use of funds in the channel’s sales account and sent “baseless accusations and threatening letters” to the channel’s partner companies.

“For the same reason, starting in early February, Mtavari TV distribution will be further restricted as our signal will be disconnected for a significant portion of cable television providers,” the statement warned.

The statement also said that the expiration of the sales house contract has left the channel without advertisements and sponsors, while journalists have faced difficulties conducting live broadcasts as equipment services have been disabled due to unpaid fees.

“The actions of Zaza Okuashvili and his appointed director, Gogi Kurdadze, constitute an intentional effort to damage the company and shut down critical media, serving the objectives of “Georgian Dream”[party] and clearly bearing signs of criminal activity,” the statement concluded.

Rumours about the financial difficulties of the central pro-opposition channel and its possible closure have been circulating for several months. Earlier, on December 11, during the briefing, the General Director of Mtavari TV, Giorgi Gabunia stated: “Zaza Okuashvili has decided to do what Bidzina Ivanishvili needs most today—Zaza Okuashvili has decided to shut down Mtavari TV.”

Mtavari TV has been broadcasting since September 9, 2019. Mtavari TV was founded by Nika Gvaramia, Director General of Rustavi 2, who announced his plans to found a new television shortly after he left Rustavi 2 TV when the channel’s new owner, Kibar Khalvashi, fired him in July 2019.



In May 2020, Gvaramia and Kakhaber Anjaparidze, co-owners of Mtavari TV, transferred 40% of their shares to companies founded by Zaza Okuashvili.

On February 28, 2024, Gvaramia transferred a 12% stake to his wife and stepped down as the channel’s General Director, with Giorgi Gabunia taking over the role. According to Gvaramia, the main reason behind his decision was the launch of the opposition party Ahali [one of the the Coalition for Change parties], as he believed that owning media shares was “not compatible with the party position.”

