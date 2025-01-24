Women Politicians Appeal to the International Community to Advocate for Mzia Amaghlobeli’s Release

In a joint letter, Georgia’s female opposition politicians call on the international community to advocate for the immediate release of imprisoned journalist Mzia Amaghlobeli.

They appeal to the international community to use “any platform” to call for Amaghlobeli’s release, if possible using the hashtag #FreedomForMzia; to urge the Georgian government – referred to as “the Ivanishvili regime” – to end its repression against the free press, including by redirecting frozen funds earmarked for the government to civil society and the media; and to urge their diplomatic missions in Georgia to attend Amaghlobeli’s trials.

Teona Akubardia, one of the signatories, said the letter will be sent to the international community, including organizations advocating for media freedom and journalists’ rights, as well as to the EU and Georgia’s other partners.

The letter describes the situation in Georgia as “grave” and stresses that Amaghlobeli’s arrest is a “somber reminder” that the fate of dissenting voices in Georgia “becomes dimmer as the crisis deepens.”

Mzia Amaghlobeli is the founder and director of two online media in Georgia: Batumelebi and Netgazeti. The signatories of the letter believe that Amaghlobeli has been “targeted for her work” and “stigmatized by the Ivanishvili regime” since last year’s passage of the infamous Foreign Agents Law, which cracks down on civil society and independent media.

Amaghlobeli was arrested twice on January 12, once for displaying a sticker calling for a nationwide strike, an offense categorized as an administrative charge, and then, “overwhelmed after illegal detention,” for slapping the Batumi police chief in the face, which is being classified as a criminal charge of “physical assault against a police officer,” carrying a sentence of four to seven years in prison. Amaghlobeli is now in pre-trial detention.

The letter recounts the leaked video of Batumi police chief Irakli Dgebuadze vowing to arrest Amaghlobeli “on criminal charges” moments before her arrest. It argues that this video demonstrates “his hatred for a free and professional press.” The letter also notes that “Dgebuadze has personally intervened to block her access to drinking water and bathroom facilities.”

The women politicians remind the international community that Amaghlobeli has gone on hunger strike in prison.

“Every day that passes by is a day that the crisis is “normalized” and that this type of arrest becomes “the new normal” for Georgia. But none of this is normal. We are past the crossroads, and we are now heading straight for full authoritarianism unless friends of democracy come together. We’re counting on you,” the letter concludes.

The signatories of the letter are: Teona Akubardia (Gakharia for Georgia); Tina Bokuchava (Unity-UNM); Khatia Dekanoidze (Unity-UNM); Sopo Japaridze (Unity-UNM); Eka Kherkheulidze (Unity-UNM); Elene Khoshtaria (Coalition for Change); Tamar Kordzaia (Unity-UNM); Ana Natsvlishvili (Strong Georgia); Salome Samadashvili (Strong Georgia); Khatuna Samnidze (Coalition for Change); Ana Tsitlidze (Unity-UNM); and Ketevan Turazashvili (Strong Georgia).

