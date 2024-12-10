GD Parliament Approves 2025 State Budget

On December 10, the Georgian Dream MPs sitting along approved the 2025 state budget with 88 votes in favor. The budget project was presented to the Parliament by the newly appointed Finance Minister Lasha Khutsishvili.

Key components of the 2025 budget include projections for economic growth of 6%, maintained by a consistent deflator rate of 3% throughout the year and beyond. The average inflation rate is expected to be 1%. The volume of state budget allocations increases by GEL 895.2 million compared to the previous budget presentation and amounts to GEL 27.9 billion (USD 9.9 billion).

Sectoral Allocations:

GEL 8.82 billion (USD 3.14 billion) allocated for Ministry of Internally Displaced Persons from the Occupied Territories, Health, Labour and Social Affairs of Georgia;

GEL 3.09 billion (USD 1.1 billion) allocated for Ministry of Education, Science and Youth of Georgia;

GEL 297.6 million (USD 105.9 million) allocated for Ministry of Culture;

GEL 298.4 million (USD 106.2 million) allocated for Ministry of Sports;

GEL 3.13 billion (USD 1.1 billion) allocated for Ministry of Regional Development and Infrastructure of Georgia – GEL 2.41 billion for budget funds, GEL 18.5 million in grants and GEL 700.8 million in credits;

GEL 808.1 million (USD 287.6 million) allocated for Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture of Georgia;

GEL 947 million (USD 337 million) allocated for Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia;

GEL 121 million (USD 43 million) allocated for Ministry of Finance;

GEL 442 million (USD 157.3 million) allocated for Ministry of Justice of Georgia;

GEL 215 million (USD 76.5 million) allocated for Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia;

GEL 1.73 billion (USD 615.7 million) allocated for Ministry of Defense;

GEL 1.4 billion (USD 498.2 million) allocated for Ministry of Internal Affairs (includes a 10% raise in police salaries).

