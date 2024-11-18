Jozwiak: EU to Send “Technical Mission” to Georgia

The EU Foreign Ministers came to a decision to send to Georgia a “technical mission” of the External Action Service of the EU (EEAS) and European Commission at the Foreign Affairs Council on Monday, November 18. No further details about the mission are known at the moment.

Rikard Jozwiak, Europe editor for RFE/RL, spread the news, adding that the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus “might be given wider mandate.”

Meanwhile, the OSCE/ODIHR is expected to brief the EU officials on situation.

EU foreign ministers are meeting today, 18 November, to discuss Georgia. The discussion comes amid allegations of widespread rigging of the 26 October parliamentary elections and against a backdrop of protests against the allegedly stolen polls. The discussions are focusing on the EU’s response to Georgia’s democratic backsliding.

