Stano: EU Calls on Georgian Politicians to Avoid Harsh Rhetoric, Disinformation Against EU Ambassador

On October 9, the EU Foreign and Security Policy Lead Spokesperson Peter Stano called on Georgian leaders to “avoid any form of harsh rhetoric and disinformation” against the EU Ambassador to Georgia, Pawel Herczyński, in response to Formula TV‘s question.

“The EU Ambassador in Tbilisi represents the EU position and conveys the EU’s expectations to the Georgian partners. The Ambassador has the full support and trust of the EU. We reiterate our call on Georgian political leaders to avoid any form of harsh rhetoric and disinformation, and work constructively towards addressing polarization in the country,” stressed Spokesperson Stano.

The “harsh rhetoric” against the EU Ambassador that Stano refers to accelerated after his comment on Georgian Dream’s new campaign banners, which juxtapose war-torn Ukraine with the “peace” offered by the GD and aim, reinforcing the GD’s war-against-peace campaign pillar. The Ambassador called GD’s banners “outrageous,” “shameful,” and “disgusting.” Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili deemed the comments as evidence of “interference in the electoral process” and called them “hypocritical”.

Also Read: