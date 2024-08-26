Anonymous Says it will “Unleash Storm” if GD Pursues Authoritarian Agenda

Following the announcements of the Georgian Dream leadership about its plans to ban the opposition parties, Anonymous, an international collective of hackers, threatened a massive cyberattack if the ruling party continues pushing its authoritarian agenda.

“We will not tolerate this blatant assault on freedom. If you proceed with this authoritarian agenda, you will unleash a storm that you cannot control. We will dismantle the very systems you rely on to oppress your people,” Anonymous addressed GD and Georgian PM Irakli Kobakhidze.

“Georgia’s democracy is hanging by a thread, and you are the ones holding the knife,” the network said, adding: “You may think you can act with impunity, but we are watching, and we are ready. Cross this line, and you will face a reckoning that will reverberate far beyond your borders. We do not forgive. We do not forget. Expect us.”

In May, during protests against the Foreign Agents Law, Anonymous hacked the websites of GD and government mouthpiece media outlet POSTV and took down the website of the Georgian Foreign Ministry.

Also Read: