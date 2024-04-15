Aleko Elisashvili punches Mamuka Mdinaradze; source: Publika
Scuffle at Parliamentary Committee Hearing on Foreign Agents Law

Civil.ge Send an email 15/04/2024 - 15:01
Tempers flared today at the deliberations on the Foreign Agents’ draft law at the Legal Affairs Committee Aleko Elisashvili, as an opposition lawmaker from the Citizens’ Party, punched Mamuka Mdinaradze, the leader of the parliamentary majority of the ruling Georgian Dream party, during the discussion of the so-called Foreign Agents Law in the Legal Affairs Committee.

The committee hearing was immediately suspended and the MPs left the room along with the journalists.

“They are dragging us to Russia… It is not time to sit at home, we must drive them out,” Elisashvili said after the incident.

Parallel to the discussion of the so-called “Foreign Agents Law” in the Legal Affairs Committee of the Parliament, citizens rally against the law near the Parliament building.

After a short while, the Legal Committee resumed its deliberations.

