GD Absent from Meeting Discussing Nine Conditions CSO Action Plan

A coalition of twelve local civil society organizations met with representatives of political parties, with the exception of the ruling Georgian Dream party, which did not attend the meeting, to discuss the implementation of the nine conditions set by the European Commission for Georgia. The Coalition had earlier elaborated a detailed vision for the implementation of the nine conditions.

The first meeting with the political groups, held on March 12, was attended by the following parties: “Victory Platform”- a coalition of “United National Movement” (UNM) and “Strategy Aghmashenebeli”, “Girchi-More Freedom” and “Droa” political alliance, “Lelo for Georgia”, “For Georgia”, “Anna Dolidze – For the People”, “Ahali”, “Republican Party of Georgia” and an independent deputy – Teona Akubardia.

Meanwhile, the ruling GD members did not attend the meeting and even denounced it, calling it a “UNM-ish [style] meeting.”

“They had invited us and we did not go. Every time an NGO starts talking about the nine conditions and holds a meeting, if we run to attend these meetings, the nine conditions will remain unfulfilled,” said Mamuka Mdinaradze, the leader of the parliamentary majority, urging them instead to “go and work where the real work is being done.”

“We will not go to the ‘UNM-ish’ meetings, sorry,” he added.

The Coalition of twelve CSOs plans to hold more working meetings with “relevant stakeholders” in the future. According to the Coalition, the “goal of the working meetings is to share the vision of civil society and exchange opinions on the reforms that need to be implemented to fulfill nine steps.”

The meeting was held at the office of the Civil Society Foundation (former Open Society – Georgia Foundation). It was organized with the support of the Eastern European Centre for Multiparty Democracy (EECMD).

