PM Meets Chinese Ambassador, Reaffirms Support for One-China Principle

On January 16, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili met with Chinese Ambassador to Georgia Zhou Qian. According to the government administration, the meeting focused on “close friendly” bilateral relations and prospects for future cooperation.

According to the same information, the Chinese ambassador “briefed the Prime Minister on the so-called elections in Taiwan, to which the Prime Minister reaffirmed the Georgian government’s unwavering support for the one-China principle”. In addition, the government statement noted that “the parties reiterated their support for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The parties also touched upon Prime Minister Garibashvili’s meeting with Chinese President Wi Jinping last year and the implementation of the plans defined during that visit.

Prime Minister Garibashvili’s meeting with the Chinese Ambassador comes at the same time as the Georgian Dream ruling party delegation is visiting China and meeting with Communist Party officials as part of the January 14-20 visit.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)