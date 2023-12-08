The Daily Beat: 7 December

Former UNM chair Nika Melia announced he is leaving the party, citing the UNM’s “informal rule,” political corruption, and the party’s depletion of values and morale. “Whether I am leaving or not? Yes, I am leaving the party and heading to the future, leaving the past in the past,” said the former UNM chair during his announcement. Later, in an interview with Mtavari Arkhi, Nika Melia claimed he is not joining any other political party but is set to establish his political movement and continue fighting against the Ivanishvili regime.

Speaking at the conference entitled “Karabakh: Back Home After 30 Years. Accomplishments and Challenges,” Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev mentioned Georgia on several occasions, congratulating the country on EU candidacy recommendation and wishing success in EU integration. “I’m sure that when Georgia becomes an EU member, nothing will change in our relations. On the contrary, we will have another close friend in the EU, which will defend us,” noted President Aliyev, adding that “the Georgian members of the European Parliament will educate European parliamentarians about Azerbaijan, and they [ed. MEPs] will be more realistic.”

On 5-6 December, the 58th round of the Geneva International Discussions (GID) was held in Geneva, reconfirming the importance of the GID format as the only platform to address the consequences of conflict over the past 15 years. According to the Press Communiqué of the GID Co-chairs, “the round took place against a backdrop of increased tensions along the South Ossetian administrative boundary line,” with particular emphasis on the fatal shooting of Tamaz Ginturi, discussing how to prevent the reoccurrence of such incidents. The GID failed to address the issues of IDPs and Refugees due to a walkout of some participants. The next round is scheduled for April 2024.

The Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) published its report on the knowledge and skills of 15-year-old students in mathematics, reading, and science, suggesting that students in Georgia scored less than the OECD average in mathematics, reading, and science. The PISA results provide insights into how well education systems prepare students for real-life challenges and future success. You can read more on PISA findings in Civil.ge material: https://civil.ge/archives/572948.

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) published a statement recommending that the Education Ministry make the selection process for school principals fairer and more legitimate. The SCOs’ announcement comes on the second day of teachers’ round-the-clock protest and hunger strike in front of the Ministry. Around 1,200 public schools are currently run by acting principals. In 927 schools, only one candidate was nominated by the Ministry despite the availability of several applicants, causing dissatisfaction among aspiring principals, schools, and the education community.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) reported that the remains of 23 people missing as a result of the 1992–1993 war in Abkhazia were identified and handed over to their families. According to the Office of State Minister of Georgia for Reconciliation and Civic Equity, among the 23 people, 21 were soldiers, and the remaining two were civilians. The memorial service for the transferred conflict victims was held at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Tbilisi. Seventeen soldiers will later be buried in the Dighomi Brothers’ Cemetery, while the others will be laid to rest in their family graveyards.