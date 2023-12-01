Georgian PM Participates in 28th UN Climate Change Conference

On December 1, Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili is participating in the world leaders’ summit at the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

“Irakli Garibashvili, together with Georgia’s delegation, attended the opening of the summit. The leaders participating in the summit were addressed with welcome speeches by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, and King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland,” the Government administration said.

“Delighted to attend COP28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and voice Georgia’s vision on combating increasingly severe impacts of climate change worldwide. Georgia is dedicated to honor its commitments to enhance climate-resilience, including by developing environmently-friendly projects,” PM Garibashvili tweeted.

Within the framework of this visit, PM Garibashvili held a meeting with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel. According to the government administration, PM Garibashvili “briefed the President of the European Council on Georgia’s reforms implemented toward European integration.”

The government also reported that PM Garibashvili thanked President Michel “for his assistance and support in the implementation of the EU’s recommendations, and emphasized the importance of support from the President of the European Council on the path to European integration.”

“Georgia’s commitment to the EU path remains strong. And I reaffirmed to PM Garibashvili the EU’s commitment to Georgia. The EU welcomes the continued efforts to advance on the reform agenda and the action plan to address the steps necessary, in the interest of the Georgian people,” President Michel tweeted.

Georgia’s Foreign Minister, Ilia Darchiashvili, conveyed that Prime Minister Garibashvili expressed the nation’s optimistic expectations on EU candidacy to President Michel, the press service of the Georgian MFA informed.

Additionally, according to FM Darchiashvili, the Prime Minister informed the President about the recently endorsed “action plans” by the Georgian government, outlining specific reforms to be implemented along with their designated deadlines.

“It was once again emphasized that the Government of Georgia continues to take responsibility regarding the reformation of our country in the long run,” Darchiashvili said.

The UN Climate Change conferences, also known as COPs take place every year and according to the website of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), “are the world’s only multilateral decision-making forum on climate change with almost complete membership of every country in the world.” The COP 28 stands for the 28th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the UNFCCC.

The discussions during the GOP 28 will include hammering out a financial mechanism to help vulnerable communities deal with immediate climate impacts; driving towards a global goal on finance that would help fund developing countries’ efforts in addressing climate change; accelerating both an energy and a just transition; and closing the massive emissions gap.

