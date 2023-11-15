Armenia Receives French Armored Carriers Through Georgia

On November 12, the French armored personnel carriers Bastion, manufactured by Acmat, was shipped to the port of Poti for transportation to Armenia. Bastion components were also delivered to Georgia by the French company ARQUUS.

According to French media Ouest France, the shipment is part of French military aid to Yerevan and was originally planned to be sent to Kyiv, but these 12.5-ton troop carriers were deemed too poorly protected against artillery fire and anti-tank missiles. France has also sold three Thales Ground Master 200 (GM200) radars and signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Armenia to supply the Mistral short-range air defense system.

Asked to comment on the issue, Armenian Defense Minister Aram Torosyan said on November 13: “Apart from the official messages and announcements on cooperation between Armenia and France in the field of defense, we cannot disclose any additional information at the moment.”

Aykhan Hajizada, the MFA Spokesperson of Azerbaijan, stated that the Ministry strongly condemns France’s decision to deliver “Bastion” offensive armored vehicles to Armenia. He argued that this transfer would bolster Armenia’s military capabilities, contributing to their continued occupation of Azerbaijani territories and aggressive policies.

Hajizada criticized France for allegedly contradicting its proclaimed support for international law, peace, and stability in the region, stating that these actions undermine efforts to normalize relations and respect territorial integrity. He accused France of engaging in a smear campaign against Azerbaijan and criticized the country’s interests in the region. The spokesperson called for both Armenia and France to cease their militarization policies, emphasizing the necessity of peace and stability in the region.

“We call upon the international community to refrain from delivering weapons and creating conditions for such a delivery to Armenia, which is known as a country with its aggressive policy and actions, and to end and condemn such illegitimate activities that prevents the establishment of peace and prosperity in the region,” – Hajizada concluded.

Georgian Foreign Minister, Ilia Darchiashvili commented on the issue as well, stating: “Every country has the right to have a defense force, and when it comes to conventional equipment or weapons allowed by international agreements, every country has the right to acquire them. Georgia’s position is that both countries [Azerbaijan and Armenia] should have the opportunity to use the transit function of our country on equal terms.”

