Bridging Divides: Language and Integration in Georgia

Language is often seen as one of the most formidable challenges to minority integration in Georgia. While the Law on State Language (2015) provides extensive guarantees for respecting national minority languages in official communications, poor knowledge of Georgian is still widely considered a major impediment to integration.

Author: April Gordon is a researcher contributing to the implementation context analysis team at the Unity for Diversity Program, administered by the UN Association of Georgia.

The Government names “state language to support integration” as one of the top priorities under the State Strategy for Civic Equality and Integration. Overcoming the language “barrier” is also seen as a key component to addressing one of the 12 conditions for EU candidacy related to strengthening the protection of human rights of vulnerable groups.

This article explores the role of language in the integration of ethnic minorities in Georgia and delves into the incentives and strategies that can foster a more inclusive and harmonious society.

Language in Historical Context

Under the Soviet Union, minority groups were encouraged to use Russian as the primary language for communication, leading to poor Georgian language proficiency among these communities. This language gap – compounded with geographic, religious, and other distinctions from mainstream Georgian culture – has contributed to the isolation of minority groups from the broader Georgian society. It has also made these communities largely inaccessible for ethnic Georgians, who usually do not speak minority languages and often must resort to Russian as a lingua franca.

The issue of language carries symbolic as well as practical importance. In continuity with the intellectual tradition of Georgia’s late 19th-century national movement, language is perceived as an essential marker of civic national identity (Kartveloba). This perception continues to resonate in present-day Georgian society – based on a 2020 poll, a full 92 percent of those surveyed thought that Georgian citizens should speak Georgian.

Language as a Gateway

Language is not just a means of communication but a gateway to understanding, participation, and empowerment. Notably, the Georgian Government considers that the level of proficiency in the Georgian language among minorities is a crucial factor in achieving the active participation of ethnic minorities in the country’s development. Moreover, experts link the language barrier to other integration challenges, including human capital development, access to information, access to state services and programs, political participation, and employment.

Unfortunately, despite the state paying attention to this issue, language proficiency outcomes remain low. According to an NDI poll from August 2022, only two percent of non-Georgian-speaking citizens speak the state language fluently. The 2021 Report of the Public Defender of Georgia also notes that “properly informing ethnic minorities of the government programs and public services in a language understandable to them represents a major challenge.”

Education and Empowerment

Education is a key battleground for integration. Georgia has made efforts to address the language barrier in education with programs aimed at improving Georgian language proficiency among minority students.

Yet, these efforts face challenges. Bilingual textbooks and teaching materials often fall short in quality, hindering effective learning. The shortage of qualified teachers in non-Georgian-language schools compounds the issue. The Council of Europe’s Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities has called for identifying a multilingual education model adapted to the Georgian context, emphasizing the need for high-level professional development for teachers.

One relative success story for language education is the “1+4” program, launched in 2010. This program allows ethnic minority youth to intensively study Georgian for one year before beginning their university studies. It has been instrumental in increasing access to higher education for minority communities. The program’s popularity has grown significantly, enabling more minority students to pursue higher education in Georgia. It is widely seen as a positive step towards reducing language-related barriers to integration.

At the same time, experts note that the “1+4” program is insufficient for addressing the language challenge. Many minority students enrolling in the “1+4” program find it difficult to meet its demands and often drop out. This highlights the need for a more comprehensive approach to language education, starting from early childhood education. A holistic strategy addressing students’ needs from pre-enrollment to post-graduation is essential for successful integration.

Reimagining Incentive Structures

The language “barrier” to integration is influenced by incentive structures that shape the behavior of both minority groups and the state. Minority communities must weigh the benefits of investing in Georgian language proficiency against other options available to them, including emigration. Discrimination and difficulties in finding employment after graduation remain concerns for minority youth, influencing their calculus on whether to invest in learning the state language.

At the same time, the state’s focus on raising Georgian language knowledge levels can be complemented by greater efforts to provide translated materials in minority languages. Access to translated materials could spur minorities’ greater civic participation and integration into the Georgian informational landscape and ultimately serve as incentives for language learning. Embracing modern technologies, such as AI translation models in public service centers, could also simplify access to state services. Hiring personnel who speak minority languages also can further enhance inclusivity.

The arrival of Russians and Ukrainians due to the war in Ukraine offers a notable comparative perspective. For them, language does not appear to be a decisive barrier. The Russian population, in particular, seems to have very little trouble opening successful business ventures in Georgia and navigating the administrative landscape. While Russian served as a lingua franca in Soviet times, the language has much more of a negative stigma in present-day Georgia, particularly in the shadow of the Ukrainian war.

The example of these recent immigrant communities may serve as an indication that language is not so much a “barrier”, but a factor within a larger incentive structure, which may be differently perceived and experienced by different minority groups and also by the majority group, depending on the context and a historical moment.

Nudging toward the conversation

The integration of ethnic minority communities is a journey that involves bridging divides and addressing incentive structures that impede or drive progress. Language plays a pivotal role in this process as a fundamental element of identity and communication.

Georgia’s commitment to improving language education and reducing language-related barriers is commendable. However, a more comprehensive and inclusive approach is needed to fully unlock its diverse population’s potential. This approach must encompass language education but should also contain strategies to ensure that language proficiency brings tangible benefits to minority communities and also incentivizes the Georgian-speakers to reach out and show flexibility.

If people need to speak to each other, they usually find the way. Creating more venues where they can do so and accompanying it with short-term fixes (translation, interpretation, sub-titles) and long-term policies (education) should foster a sense of belonging, empower individuals, and encourage active participation in shaping Georgian society together.

