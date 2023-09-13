Judge Acquits 11 Arrested at Rally Against Lavrov’s Daughters’ Arrival in Georgia

The Gurjaani District Court did not impose a fine on any of the people arrested during the protest against the arrival in Georgia of the daughter of the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, and his other relatives. On September 13, Judge Ioseb Abramidze gave a verbal reprimand to the three of the 14 people arrested on May 20 near Lake Kvareli and acquitted the remaining 11.

The police was accusing them of “disobeying the law” and “petty hooliganism” – violations of Articles 166 and 173 of the Code of Administrative Violations.

On May 20, Irakli Edzgveradze of the National Movement, a member of the Tbilisi City Council, was arrested before a rally near Kvareli Lake, in Kakheti region of Georgia. The Gurjaani court will consider this case separately and the decision will be announced on September 14.

On May 19, after the first Russian plane landed in Tbilisi following Russia’s decision to resume direct flights with Georgia, it emerged that Mika Vinokurov, the brother of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s son-in-law, got married in Tbilisi and was planning to hold a post-wedding event at the Kvareli Lake Resort Hotel in the Kakheti region on May 20. It was reported that Lavrov’s daughter, Ekaterina Lavrova, had also arrived in Georgia; however, the resort administration did not officially confirm the report, saying that “the visit of Lavrov’s daughter to Kvareli Lake is not true” and that no guest with the Lavrov surname was registered. Lavrov’s daughter reportedly has her husband’s surname.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)