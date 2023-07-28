The Daily Beat: 27 Jul

The arrival of the Russian cruise ship “Astoria Grande” in Batumi and, in particular, an insulting comment by its passenger sparked an outcry from media, society, and civic activists, who spontaneously gathered in protest at Batumi seaport and demanded the ship’s departure. Upon arrival, a Russian tourist from “Astoria Grande” told the Georgian journalist that she had been to Abkhazia, adding that Russia saved Abkhazia rather than occupied it. The comment was widely disseminated in the media, triggering anti-Russian sentiments and accusations against the authorities of disrespecting the “Law on Occupied Territories.” The “Astoria Grande” set sail from Batumi late in the evening amid ongoing protests and the Ukrainian anthem.

The chair of the ruling majority Irakli Kobakhidze reacted to the Batumi protests against the Russian cruise ship and its passengers, describing them as “boorish.” “I would rather use one harsh expression here: what we are observing now, and what we have seen today, is just boorish behavior, and I want to remind you that such boorish behavior at different times cost the country serious consequences; this was the case at the beginning of the 90s, later in 2004-2012, and in 2008 as well,” said Irakli Kobakhidze in an interview with the ruling Georgian Dream mouthpiece – Imedi TV.

The U.S. State Department’s 2023 Investment Climate Statements on Georgia positively assessed the business, trade, and investment-related regulatory framework and legislation but highlighted shortcomings in the judiciary. The report also noted that the National Bank of Georgia and Georgian financial institutions act entirely in line with the financial sanctions imposed by the United States and others on the Russian Federation.

The so-called parliament of occupied Abkhazia ratified the deal between Moscow and Sokhumi on airport reconstruction and air traffic resumption, outlining the parties’ rights and obligations. Reportedly, de facto Abkhaz authorities provide an exceptional investment regime to the Russian investor responsible for rebuilding Sokhumi airport. The investor’s identity is kept secret but is believed to be EU and US-sanctioned Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska. President Salome Zurabishvili condemned the deal, describing it as illegal.

In an interview with Pirveli TV, a senior member of the major opposition party – “United National Movement” Giorgi Baramidze, admitted that Saakashvili-era strongmen – Ivane Merabishvili and Davit Kezershvili financially support the party and both have some influence on the party matters. Ivane Merabishvili and Davit Kezerashvili served as Interior and Defense ministers in the Saakashvili cabinet, and after 2012, they were charged with various criminal offenses. Both claim they are distanced from public politics and will not engage in it. Other fellow party members of the UNM did not support Baramidze’s revelations.