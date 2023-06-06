Robin Wagener Visits Georgia

Robin Wagener, a member of the German Bundestag and the Federal Foreign Office’s coordinator for inter-societal co-operation with the South Caucasus, the Republic of Moldova and Central Asia, is visiting Georgia. Wagener is also the head of the German parliamentary delegation to the OSCE PA (Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe).

On June 5, he met with Nikoloz Samkharadze, Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee. According to the information released by the Parliament, the meeting focused on the geopolitical situation in the South Caucasus region. The sides discussed the ongoing Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, Georgia’s role in peacekeeping efforts, and its importance as a transit corridor between the Central Asian and European regions.

The sides also discussed Georgia’s EU integration aspirations and the support it receives from Germany. Wagener expressed Germany’s support for Georgia’s EU candidacy and his vision of Georgia’s future as an EU member. He underlined Georgia’s reliability as a partner of the EU.

The meeting with Anri Okhanashvili, Chairman of the Legal Affairs Committee, focused on Georgia’s European integration process and the government’s work to obtain candidate status. Anri Okhanashvili expressed gratitude for Germany’s firm support for Georgia’s European integration process.

“It is a pleasure to once again hear our guest’s message of support for our country’s European integration path. We continue to work to complete the remaining issues related to the 12-point plan. By the end of June, we expect to have completed work on 11 resolvable points. The only remaining point is depolarization, towards which the ruling party has already taken significant steps,” Anri Okhanashvili said after the meeting.

