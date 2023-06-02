Central Bank Sells USD 17 Million

The National Bank of Georgia (NBG) announced on June 2 that it sold USD 17.1 million of the USD 40 million that it put up for auction.

According to the central bank, the weighted average was GEL 2.6330.

On June 2, Lari traded at 2.6396 per USD, while on June 3 it will be 2.6335.

