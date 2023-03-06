MultimediaPhotogallery

Photostory | Protests at the Parliament against “Foreign Agent” Law

06/03/2023 - 12:38
Protester holds up “No to Russian Law” slogan against the law on “Trasparency of Foreign Agents,” March 6, 2023. Photo: Guram Muradovi/Civil.ge 6
At the parliament: protest against the draft law that would label receipients of western grants as “foreign agents,” March 6, 2023, Photo: Guram Muradovi/Civil.ge
At the parliament: protest against the draft law that would label recipients of western grants as “foreign agents,” March 6, 2023, Photo: Guram Muradovi/Civil.ge
At the parliament: protest against the draft law that would label recipients of western grants as “foreign agents,” March 6, 2023, Photo: Guram Muradovi/Civil.ge
“Never in the Russian camp!”At the parliament: protest against the draft law that would label recipients of western grants as “foreign agents,” March 6, 2023, Photo: Guram Muradovi/Civil.ge
Slogan “EU is our objective”, at the parliament: protest against the draft law that would label recipients of western grants as “foreign agents,” March 6, 2023, Photo: Guram Muradovi/Civil.ge
“No to Russian Law” is the main slogan at the parliament: protest against the draft law that would label recipients of western grants as “foreign agents,” March 6, 2023, Photo: Guram Muradovi/Civil.ge
Protester holds up “We are Europe” handmade poster at the parliament: protest against the draft law that would label recipients of western grants as “foreign agents,” March 6, 2023, Photo: Guram Muradovi/Civil.ge
Protester holds “This is How it Began in Russia” poster at the parliament: protest against the draft law that would label recipients of western grants as “foreign agents,” March 6, 2023, Photo: Guram Muradovi/Civil.ge
Opposition MPs fly Georgian, EU, NATO flags from the parliament building. At the parliament: protest against the draft law that would label recipients of western grants as “foreign agents,” March 6, 2023, Photo: Guram Muradovi/Civil.ge
Activists tape their mouths protesting the draft law that would label CSOs and media receiving foreign funding as “foreign agents”, protest at the Parliament, March 6, 2023, Photo: Guram Muradovi/Civil.ge
At the parliament: protest against the draft law that would label recipients of western grants as “foreign agents,” March 6, 2023, Photo: Guram Muradovi/Civil.ge
At the parliament: protest against the draft law that would label recipients of western grants as “foreign agents,” March 6, 2023, Photo: Guram Muradovi/Civil.ge
At the parliament: protest against the draft law that would label recipients of western grants as “foreign agents,” March 6, 2023, Photo: Guram Muradovi/Civil.ge
Protester holds “animal farm” poster reading “War is Peace” at the parliament: protest against the draft law that would label recipients of western grants as “foreign agents,” March 6, 2023, Photo: Guram Muradovi/Civil.ge
“Animal Farm” posters depicting the ruling party leaders at the parliament: protest against the draft law that would label recipients of western grants as “foreign agents,” March 6, 2023, Photo: Guram Muradovi/Civil.ge

